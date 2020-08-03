Nordex (OTCPK:NRDXF) has agreed to sell most of its project development pipeline to RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY +3.0% ) for €402.5M. The 2.7 gigawatts of wind and solar projects are located in France, Spain, Sweden and Poland and represent nearly 80% of Nordex’s total project development pipeline.

RWE noted that about 15% of the entire pipeline is close to final investment decisions or in advanced development stages, while some 230 MW have contracts for difference or similar feed-in tariffs (FiTs) in place.

The deal is expected to complete by Q4 of 2020 and will be subject to foreign investment approval in France.