Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is up 4.5% postmarket after posting fiscal Q1 earnings where the company posted record revenues for a first quarter, and raised its outlook for the full year.

Net revenues jumped 54% on a GAAP basis, to $831.3M. Of that, 58% was recurrent consumer spending, which was up 52%.

Bookings (including licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives) rose 136% to $996.2M, easily clearing expectations. Catalog made up $915.5M of that, led by Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, Social Point’s mobile offerings, Sid Meier’s Civilization, and the WWE series.

GAAP net income rose 91% to $88.5M.

For the full year, it's raising expectations: Bookings should range from $2.8B-$2.9B, GAAP revenue of $2.8B-$2.9B, and net income of $349M-$380M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

