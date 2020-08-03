Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) drops after the company posts Q2 results.

Launch timeline update: "Virgin Galactic expects to advance to the next phase of its test flight program with its first powered spaceflight from Spaceport America this fall, with two test pilots in the cockpit. Virgin Galactic then expects to conduct a second powered space flight from Spaceport America, with a crew of two test pilots in the cockpit and four mission specialists in the cabin. Assuming both flights demonstrate the expected results, Virgin Galactic anticipates Sir Richard Branson’s flight to occur in the first quarter of 2021."

The company says it entered into contracts with 12 customers for orbital spaceflights. A conference call is still upcoming at 5:00 p.m. ET at which time more information about reservations could be revealed.

Virgin Galactic is raising new funds through a 20.5M share offering.

Shares of SPCE are down 6.83% in AH trading after rising 6.99% during the regular session.

Previously: Virgin Galactic EPS misses by $0.03 (Aug. 3)