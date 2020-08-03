American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Q2 adjusted EPS of 66 cents exceeds consensus estimate of 53 cents.

Compares with 11 cents in Q1 and cents in Q2 2019.

"While unprecedented and ongoing, COVID-19 remains an earnings, not a capital, event for AIG," said CEO Brian Duperreault. "We also increased our financial flexibility ending the second quarter with over $10B in liquidity."

Q2 total net investment income on adjusted pretax income basis was $3.20B vs. $2.70B in Q1 and $3.74B in Q2 2019.

General Insurance reports $674M of pretax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, or 11.9 combined ratio points, which included $458M of estimated COVID-19 losses, $126M of civil unrest-related losses, and $90M of natural catastrophe losses.

Q2 General Insurance combined ratio of 106.0 vs. 101.5 in Q1 and 97.8 in the year-ago quarter; accident-year combined ratio, as adjusted, was 94.9 vs. 95.5 in Q1 and 96.1 in Q2 2019.

Q2 General Insurance adjusted pretax income of $175M vs. $501M in Q1 and $980M in Q2 2019.

Q2 Life and Retirement adjusted pretax income of $881M vs. $574M in Q1 and $1.05B a year ago.

Adjusted book value per common share of $55.90 at June 30, 2020 vs. $60.55 at March 31, 2020.

Q2 adjusted return on attributed common equity - core was 3.5% vs. 3.4% in Q1 and 11.6% in Q2 2019.

Conference call on Aug. 4 at 8:00 AM ET.

