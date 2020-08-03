Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) -2.4% pre-market following mixed Q2 results, beating estimates for Q2 adjusted earnings but falling well short or revenue expectations.

The company's Q2 GAAP loss of $2.39B includes $2.54B in impairment charges related to the lower average trailing 12-month commodity pricing.

Diamondback lowers LOE and G&A unit guidance by a combined $0.35/boe at the midpoint of each guidance range, implying estimate of total cash cost savings of more than $38M for FY 2020.

Q2 production rose 5% Y/Y to 294.1K boe/day; Q2 average unhedged realized prices were $21.99/bbl of oil, $0.63/Mcf of natural gas and $7.17/bbl of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total average unhedged price of $15.39/boe.

For the full year, Diamondback forecasts total net production of 290K-305K boe/day, including oil output of 178K-182K bbl/day.

The company says it expects to generate significant free cash flow in H2 2020 and in 2021 at current forward commodity prices.