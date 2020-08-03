Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) starts a continuous preferred stock offering of up to 40M shares with a $1B aggregate liquidation preference.

Each share of preferred stock will have an offering price of $25 per share.

The preferred stock will have a stated annual dividend rate of 5.50%, paid monthly, and rank senior to PSEC's common stock.

Expects to use proceeds to maintain and enhance balance sheet liquidity, including repayment of debt under its credit facility, if any, investments in high quality short-term debt instruments, or a combination thereof, and to make long-term investments in accordance with its investment objective.

