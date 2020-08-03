Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is flat in AH trading after Q2 results arrive for a pandemic-disrupted quarter.

Comparable hotel RevPAR was down 89.4% during the quarter, although sequential improvement was seen since April. Greater China, where the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were first reported, continues to lead the recovery.

As of June 31, about 87% of Hyatt's hotels are back open. Hyatt's cash position at the end of the quarter was $1.438B.

Previously: Hyatt Hotels EPS misses by $0.39, beats on revenue (Aug. 3)