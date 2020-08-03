KLA -2.6% despite FQ4 beats, upside outlook

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares fall 2.6% AH despite fiscal Q4 results that beat on the top and bottom lines and upside Q1 guidance.

Semiconductor Process Control revenue totaled $1.16B, down 2% Q/Q and up 15% Y/Y. Foundry represented 50% of the segment (guidance: 51%), Memory was 40% (39%), and Logic was 10% (10%). Memory was evenly spit between DRAM and NAND.

Specialty Semiconductor Process hit a record $100M in revenue, up 18% Q/Q and 50% Y/Y. PCB, Display, and Component Inspection sales hit a record $202M, up 26% Q/Q and 10% Y/Y and above internal plans.

Gross margin was 60.3% (consensus: 59.9%)

Operating expenses totaled $369M (consensus: $379.3M).

For Q4, KLA sees $1.405-1.555B (consensus: $1.4B) and EPS of $2.42 to $3.06 (consensus: $2.37)

