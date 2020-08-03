RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is off 0.9% after hours following its Q2 earnings, where it topped expectations and raised the bar for the full year.

Revenue growth of 29% was led by base subscription revenue (92% of the total), which grew 32%.

The company saw a wider GAAP operating loss ($29M vs. a year-ago $7M) due to higher share-based compensation and amortizing intangibles, but non-GAAP operating income rose to $29M from $20M.

And non-GAAP net income per share rose to $0.24 from $0.21.

Cash and equivalents at quarter-end was $774M, up from $762M in Q1.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $283.5M-$289.5M (growth of 21-24%, and vs. consensus for $283M), operating margin of 10%-10.2%, and EPS of $0.24 (in line).

For the full year, it's raising revenue expectations to $1.135B-$1.143B (26-27% growth, and above consensus for $1.12B), operating margin of 9.6%-9.7%, and raising its EPS range to $0.92-$0.94 (vs. $0.92 consensus).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

