Anworth Mortgage Q2 core EPS falls from Q1 as total assets decline
Aug. 03, 2020 4:55 PM ETReady Capital Corporation (RC)RCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) posts Q2 core EPS of 2 cents per share vs. 9 cents in Q1.
- Q2 net interest income of $10.4M trails the average analyst estimate of $12.6M and compares with $7.44M a year ago.
- Book value per share was $2.85 at June 30, 2020 vs. $2.69 at March 31, 2020; return on book value per common share comes to 9.7% for Q2.
- Total assets, including TBA agency MBS, of $2.97B at June 30 declined from $3.71B at March 31, 2020.
- Effective net interest rate spread of 0.96% at June 30, 2020 was unchanged from March 31, 2020.
- Conference call on Aug. 4 at 1:00 PM ET.
- Previously: Anworth Mortgage Asset misses on net interest income (Aug. 3)