Continental Resources slides after dismal Q2 showing
Aug. 03, 2020 4:49 PM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)CLRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) -3.3% after-hours after reporting a larger than forecast Q2 loss and an 85% plunge in Y/Y revenues to $175.6K.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDAX plummeted 96% Y/Y to $36M.
- Q2 total production fell 39% Y/Y to 202.8K boe/day, including a 51% plunge in oil output to 95.1K bbl/day and 22% lower natural gas production to 645.8M cf/day, while the company's overall average realized price sank 78% to $7.88/boe for the quarter.
- The company says 7.8K bbl/day, or 55%, of its operated oil volumes were shut in during the quarter.
- Continental updates its 2020 annual production guidance to 155K-165K bbl/day of oil and 800M-820M cf/day; as of the end of Q2, the company has 215 wells in progress and expects to end the year with 140.
- Despite significant production curtailments in Q2, the company reinstates previously suspended full-year production expense guidance of $3.50-$4.00/boe.
- Continental is on track to achieve previously revised 2020 capex guidance of $1.2B or lower, a 55% decrease from original guidance of $2.65B.