Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Q2 FFO per share of 32 cents includes a loss on extinguishment of debt, net and litigation and other non-routine legal expense of 4 cents.

Excluding the charge, Q2 FFO would match the consensus estimate of 36 cents.

Compares with 46 cents in Q1 and 48 cents in Q2 2019.

Q2 same-property net operating income growth of -9.0% Y/Y, with a 290 basis point positive contribution from base rent, offset by $26.7M of revenue deemed uncollectible primarily related to COVID-19.

Q2 revenue of $247.6M compares with consensus of $268.1M and declined from $290.7M in Q2 2019.

Collected 76.6% of billed base rent for Q3 and entered into rent deferral and abatement agreements representing 9.8% of billed base rent, or $20.8M.

Collected 79.7% of billed base rent for July 2020 and entered into rent deferral and abatement agreements representing 4.2% of billed base rent, or $3.0M.

Continues temporary suspension of BRX's quarterly cash dividend.

"With 94% of our tenants now open and traffic levels increasing with tenant openings, our centers have proven integral to the communities they serve and are well positioned for future growth," said CEO and President James Taylor.

Conference call on Aug. 4 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Brixmor Property FFO misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Aug. 3)