Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Q2 core FFO per share of $3.16 falls short of the $3.31 consensus and declined from $3.33 in the year-ago quarter.

"Following a sharp decline in rental demand early in the quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place ordinances, we saw employment trends significantly improve at the end of the quarter and we are cautiously optimistic that these trends will continue," said President and CEO Michael Schall.

Q2 same-property gross revenue declined by 3.8% and same-property net operating income fell by 7.4% as ESS recorded an additional $9.7M of delinquencies in Q2 2020 vs. the year-ago period.

Excluding those delinquencies, same-property revenue would have declined 0.9% and NOI would have fallen 3.5%.

Conference call on Aug. 4 at 1:00 PM ET.

Previously: Essex Property Trust FFO misses by $0.15 (Aug. 3)