Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE:AWK) announces the acquisition of water system of the Royal Pines Village Mobile Home Park in Clinton.

The acquisition will add 131 new customers to the company’s customer base.

Company will invest almost $100,000 to upgrade the mobile home park’s infrastructure including installation of new meters, plumbing and insulation as well as improvement work on an on-site well.

"As a result of global industry growth of 3.68%, my belief that the company is experiencing economies of scale and is reducing its retention rate, I estimated a target price of $ 150. The most significant risks that AWK investors face are legal and regulatory risks. The company can reduce legal risks, but regulatory risks depend on factors outside their control." says James Cherry on Seeking Alpha.