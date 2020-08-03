Special situations-focused equity firm, Turnspire Capital Partners signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Goodyear-licensed STEMCO air springs business unit from EnPro Industries (NPO +0.8% ) for $32M in cash and a long-term promissory note with a face value of $7.5M, stated at fair value.

A preferred partner to OEMs and trucking fleets across North America and globally, Ohio-based Goodyear Air Springs operates under a global and exclusive license from The Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT -2.3% ).

On closure, Turnspire will acquire all Goodyear Air Springs assets, including full brand licensing rights, technical and R&D center in Fairlawn, all manufacturing facilities, all intellectual property, all real estate in the U.S. and Mexico, and all personnel.

In its efforts to reduce its commercial vehicle and heavy-duty truck markets exposure and in-line with its year-end 2020 timeline, EnPro has exited several product lines and divested several businesses.

Transaction expected to close in Q3.