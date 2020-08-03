Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) leases to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) all of the Farley Building, totaling 730K square feet of space, next to Manhattan's Penn Station.

The project is expected to be completed in phases beginning by year-end 2020.

The building is the cornerstone of VNO's Penn District, where the REIT owns 10M square feet of space.

In addition to the Farley Building, Facebook also leases New York office space at Vornado's 770 Broadway and in nearby Hudson Yards.

The Farley development is 95%-owned by Vornado and 5%-owned by the Related Companies.