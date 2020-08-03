Ocwen Financial's (NYSE:OCN) board approves a one-for-15 reverse stock split, a move that would help the company comply with the NYSE's listing standard relating to minimum average share price.

Ocwen also said it expects the reverse stock split may facilitate investment in its stock by potentially broadening the range of eligible institutional investors, increasing analyst and broker-dealer interest, and decreasing stock price volatility.

At its annual shareholder meeting, shareholders approved the reverse stock split with more than 97% of the votes cast in favor of proposal.