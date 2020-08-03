Kilroy Realty's (KRC -2.1% ) operating partnership, Kilroy Realty, L.P., has priced an underwritten public offering of $425M principal amount of 2.500% senior notes due November 2032.

Notes are offered at a price equal to 99.364% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any, with a yield to maturity of 2.561%.

Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 2.500% p.a. on May 15 and November 15 of each year, commencing November 15, 2021.

Offer expected to close on August 12, 2020.

Proceeds of ~$418.5M intended to be allocated to one or more Eligible Green Projects including the development or redevelopment of such projects and general corporate purposes.