Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) -2.2% after-hours after posting a smaller than forecast Q2 adjusted loss and a more than 50% Y/Y decline in revenues.

Q2 production edged 2.7% higher Y/Y to 2.35B cfe/day (71% natural gas), including a 5.5% increase in natural gas production to 1.66B cfe/day.

Q2 average realized price plunged 40% Y/Y to $1.63/Mcfe, including a 41% drop in average realized natural gas price to $1.42/Mcf.

Range says it remains on track to spend at or below its full-year total capital budget of $430M.

Full-year production is expected to average 2.25B cfe/day, reflecting adjustments associated with the sale of its North Louisiana assets.