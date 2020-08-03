Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) pointed to resiliency in its Q2 earnings report - where revenues fell 4%, but hit by "generally low margin" COVID-19 impacts.

That led to adjusted EBITDA that was "effectively flat," and amid ongoing decline in capital intensity, 14% rebased operating free cash flow growth from the prior year.

Loss from continuing operations increased 48%, to $503.8M, though EBITDA was down just 0.2% (down 0.4% on a rebased basis) to $1.189B.

It added a net 8,700 customers, vs. a year-ago decline of 28,600. That was led by 23,900 additions in the UK/Ireland, mitigated somewhat by a decline of 16,400 in Switzerland.

The full company has about $9.8B in liquidity, including $4.4B in cash, $3B in investments and $2.4B in unused borrowing capacity.

It's reaffirming full-year guidance despite ongoing uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic.

