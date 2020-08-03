Vornado Q2 hit by $36.3M write-off
- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) collected 88% of rent due from tenants for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, 94% including rent deferrals.
- That number includes collecting 93% of rent due from office tenants (98% including rent deferrals) and 72% from retail tenants (78% including rent deferrals).
- Writes off $36.3M of receivables arising from straight-line of rents, primarily for the JCPenney lease at Manhattan Mall and the New York & Company lease at 330 West 34th Street, both tenants who have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and $8.82M of tenant receivables deemed uncollectible.
- Hotel Pennsylvania is temporarily closed and trade shows at theMART are cancelled for the rest of the year.
- Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 55 cents declined from 91 cents in the year-ago quarter; consensus estimate is 98 cents.
- Q2 revenue of $343.0M trails the average analyst estimate of $383.3M and falls from $463.1M a year ago.
- Conference call on Aug. 4 at 10:00 AM.
