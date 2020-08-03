Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) -7% post market, after topline results from Phase 1b (KAR-020) trial of KarXT on experimentally induced pain, were inconclusive and do not provide sufficient evidence of an analgesic benefit of KarXT compared to placebo.

The 24-subject trial evaluated objective and subjective pain measurements of KarXT and placebo in three different skin conditions meant to model nociceptive (normal skin), inflammatory (UV B -irradiated skin) and neuropathic (capsaicin-treated skin) pain.

The safety and tolerability profile of KarXT was consistent with previous trials of KarXT, and no serious adverse events were observed.

The Company says it will not continue to evaluate KarXT for pain, and remain focused on developing KarXT for severe neuropsychiatric disorders.

KarXT is an orally available combination of xanomeline (a novel muscarinic receptor agonist) and trospium (a muscarinic receptor antagonist). The company says it has the potential to be a new treatment option of debilitating CNS disorders but without the unwanted side effects associated with current antipsychotic medications.