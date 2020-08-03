Twitter expecting FTC fine of $150M-$250M over consumer data use
Aug. 03, 2020 6:07 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) notes in its 10-Q that it's anticipating a fine of $150M-$250M for alleged violations in its use of private data for advertising.
- It says it received a draft complaint from the Federal Trade Commission July 28 alleging that the company violated a 2011 consent order tied to protecting consumer information.
- Specifically, it's related to use of phone numbers and email addresses that were provided for security purposes for targeted advertising purposes.
- Shares are down 0.3% after hours.
- 10-Q filing