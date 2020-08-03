As part of its raw material procurement strategy to support its new Texas flat roll steel mill, Steel Dynamics (STLD +2.7%) completed the acquisition of Mexico-based Zimmer, S.A. de C.V.; funded with available cash.
The mill is expected to commence operations in mid-year 2021.
Zimmer operates six scrap processing facilities strategically positioned near high-volume industrial scrap sources located throughout Central and Northern Mexico and also third-party scrap processing locations.
Currently, the combined facilities ship ~500K gross tons of scrap annually and have an estimated annual processing capability of 2M gross tons.
