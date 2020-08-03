Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) +0.9% after-hours following roughly in-line Q2 results, including earnings that were little changed from a year ago.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $1.24B came in flat compared to the same period last year; cash flow from operations increased 7% Y/Y to $1.14B.

Dividend coverage ratio was 1.64x vs. 1.88x in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenue fell 12.7% Y/Y to $1.78B, mainly due to lower deferred revenue at the Gulfstar One and Barnett projects, as well as the termination of Barnett minimum volume commitments last year.

Q2 total costs and expenses fell 24% to $1.17B, largely due to lower operating and administrative expenses, including employee costs.

Williams says it continues to expect FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of its previously stated range of $4.95B-$5.25B, and now sees full-year growth capex of $1B-$1.2B, down from the original range of $1.1B-$1.3B.

Also, the company now expects distributable cash flow toward the midpoint of original guidance primarily due to lower maintenance capex as well as certain tax benefits expected in H2.