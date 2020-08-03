National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 2.3% lower after hours following its Q2 earnings - as expected, something of a wipeout quarter with revenues down more than 96% amid widespread cinema closures.

There was no in-theater revenue during the period.

Meanwhile, theater access fees, network affiliate payments and Platinum Spot revenue shares are driven by attendance, active screens and revenue, and so they weren't incurred during the closures.

It says it's worked to preserve cash, including temporarily furloughing or cutting pay of all employees. Liquidity was $249.9M as of June 25.

It swung to a loss of $23.8M from a year-ago income of $37.7M. Adjusted OIBDA fell to -$12.7M from $50.2M.

It has authorized its $0.07 quarterly dividend, and intends to pay it for the foreseeable future (consistent with intent to distribute all free cash flow to stockholders via dividend).

“All of the financial and operational measures we put in place to get through this unprecedented time are working well, and we believe we have been able to sustain the balance between operating effectively to maintain our strong liquidity position and aggressively competing in the video advertising and 2020/21 Upfront marketplace to ensure NCM’s future," says CEO Tom Lesinski.

Press release