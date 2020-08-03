Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) +7.1% after-hours following much better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues that topped expectations even while declining 6% Y/Y to ~$2B.

Q2 GAAP earnings of $47M included a $284M charge for the permanent closure of the company's Plant City phosphate facility.

The company says it generated $814M in cash flows from operations, a 58% improvement from the year-ago period, citing volume growth and cost-cutting actions.

Q2 potash sales volume rose 18% Y/Y to a quarterly record 2.6M metric tons, while net sales in the segment fell 7.3% to $555M due to lower sales prices.

Q2 phosphates sales volumes were flat at 2.2M mt, with net sales in the segment declining 5.5% to $787M, again due to lower sales prices.

Mosaic says the underlying fundamentals for a strong H2 are in place, as fertilizer inventories around the world have been drawn down over H1 and key fertilizer markets such as India and Brazil are experiencing strong Y/Y growth heading into their peak application seasons.