Marathon Petroleum (MPC +1% ) has given up much of its early gains that followed news of the refiner's $21B sale of its Speedway gas station network and its lower than expected Q2 loss, but analysts praise the sale.

According to Bloomberg, Citi analyst Prashant Rao says the Speedway deal represents a ~15% premium to his estimated fair value of $18B, and notes the sale and plans not to restart two refineries in California are the "first major moves" of new CEO Michael Hennigan.

Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd says that while the Speedway sale gets most of the investor attention, Q2 "results were fairly impressive, with lower operating expenses and higher throughput driving a beat in refining."

Cowen's Jason Gabelman sees a "17% equity valuation uplift from the transaction with proceeds evenly going to buybacks and debt," but despite the earnings beat, net debt increased $115M more than forecast.