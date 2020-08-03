A decision from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Energy Transfer's (NYSE:ET) request for a stay of the Dakota Access Pipeline shutdown order is expected any day now.

Bloomberg senior energy litigation analyst Brandon Barnes reportedly believes the company's odds of winning are 40%-50%, rising incrementally since no swift denial has occurred.

The D.C. Circuit Court granted an administrative stay on July 15 while it considers whether the pipeline should be shut to address permitting issues dating to 2017; the pipeline has continued to operate for now, but the order is meant to be short term in nature.