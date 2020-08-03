Guyana opposition candidate Irfaan Ali was sworn in as president of the newly oil-producing country on Sunday, after he was declared winner of a disputed March election following a recount.

Ali's political party has criticized the previous government's 2016 oil deal with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) - which includes a 2% royalty and a 50% profit share after cost recovery - as too generous and said it shortchanged Guyana of its natural resources.

But Ali and his aides have stopped short of promising to renegotiate the terms of the contract that is scheduled to bring unprecedented revenue into the remote South American country.

Exxon operates the Liza field offshore Guyana in a consortium with Hess (NYSE:HES) and China's CNOOC (NYSE:CEO).