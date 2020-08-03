Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) agrees to sell its composites operations to Arlington Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum.

The sale includes the Triumph Aerospace Structures composites locations in Milledgeville, Ga., and Rayong, Thailand, which provides structural and engine composite fabrications and assemblies across commercial, business jet and defense platforms.

Key programs supported by the sites include Boeing 787, 777 and V-22, Airbus A320, A330 and A350, Embraer E-2, Northrop Grumman Global Hawk, and Gulfstream G650/700.

Triumph was one of several commercial aerospace names recently downgraded at SunTrust, which believes the sector's downturn will be deeper and longer than expected.