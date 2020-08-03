Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog UOKiK says it has fined Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) 213M zloty ($57M) over a lack of cooperation in its proceedings related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

"At the beginning of the year, we requested Gazprom provide us with contracts concluded by its subsidiary with other companies financing the construction of Nord Stream 2," UOKiK says. "The company failed to provide such information."

Poland has long seen Nord Stream 2, which would double Russia's gas export capacity via the Baltic Sea, as a threat to Europe's energy security, saying it will strengthen Gazprom's market dominance.