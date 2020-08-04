Asia-Pacific stocks in green on tech-rally and upbeat factory data

Japan +1.65% . Japanese shares rose followed by tech-led Wall Street rally.

China +0.09% in early trading, driven by strong gain in banks.

Hong Kong +0.73% .

Australia +1.85% .

South Korea +1.02% . The shares rose following encouraging U.S. manufacturing data.

U.S. stock futures are trading flat. Dow +0.06% ; Nasdaq +0.10% . S&P flat.

An industry gauge released on Monday indicated U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in July at the fastest pace in more than a year.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday to continue talks, raising hopes for a breakthrough sometime soon.

Spot gold XAU was down 0.09%, but still near a record high of $1,984.66 set on Monday amid support from virus fears.