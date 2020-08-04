Asia-Pacific stocks in green on tech-rally and upbeat factory data

Japan +1.65%. Japanese shares rose followed by tech-led Wall Street rally.
China +0.09% in early trading, driven by strong gain in banks.
Hong Kong +0.73%.
Australia +1.85%.
South Korea +1.02%. The shares rose following encouraging U.S. manufacturing data.
U.S. stock futures are trading flat. Dow +0.06%; Nasdaq +0.10%. S&P flat.
An industry gauge released on Monday indicated U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in July at the fastest pace in more than a year.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday to continue talks, raising hopes for a breakthrough sometime soon.
Spot gold XAU was down 0.09%, but still near a record high of $1,984.66 set on Monday amid support from virus fears.