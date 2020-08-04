Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) reports Q2 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue was up 29% y/y to $99.8M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.3M compared to $14.4M in last year's quarter.

Adjusted gross margin for the quarter was 65.7% compared to 65.0% in last year's quarter.

The company see Q3 Non-GAAP EPS between $0.17-$0.18 vs. a consensus of $0.18 and revenue of $100.5-$101.5M vs. $94.03M consensus.

For FY20, FIVN sees Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.77-$0.80 (prior guidance: $0.72-$0.76) vs. a consensus of $0.74 and revenue of $399.0-$401.0M vs. 382.56M consensus.

