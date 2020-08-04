Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) reports fiscal Q2 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue was up 59% y/y to $222.0M.

Adj. gross margin of 14.0% vs. 14.2% in last year's quarter.

Adj. operating income of $16.51M vs. $8.19M year-ago.

ICHR sees fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP EPS between $0.50-$0.70 vs. a consensus of $0.49 and revenue in the range of $210-$240M vs. $199.5M consensus.

Previously: Ichor Holdings EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Aug. 3)

Previously: Ichor upgraded on 'overly discounted' valuation (June 22)