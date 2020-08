The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Mr. Sashidhar Jagdishan as Managing Director & CEO of the HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) for a period of three years, effective Oct. 27.

Sashidhar Jagdishan had joined HDFC Bank in 1996. Currently, Mr. Sashidhar is Head of Finance and Strategic change.

He will succeed Mr. Aditya Puri, who is set to retire on Oct. 26, 2020.

Press Release

