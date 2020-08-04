Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS) reports Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 12% Y/Y.

Q2 Subscription revenues increased 130% to $34.1M, compared with $14.8M in Q219. Subscription revenues mix of 99%, compared to 56% year-ago.

ARR increased 52% y/y to $235.7M.

The Company had $326.1M in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits.

VRNS raised net proceeds of $215.8M through an offering of 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2025.

VRNS sees Q3 Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $(0.14)-$(0.11) vs. a consensus of $(0.17) and Revenue in the range of $68-$71M vs. $65.2M consensus.

