The drama surrounding TikTok (BDNCE) prompted Chinese state media to lash out overnight, with the China Daily and Global Times labeling the U.S. a "rogue country" and likening the potential sale to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as "open robbery."

"China has plenty of ways to respond if the administration carries out its planned smash and grab," they declared.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has suggested that Microsoft could divest its holdings in China if it were to buy the Chinese owned short-video app, while President Trump said "key money" would have to be paid to the U.S. Treasury for making the deal possible (he previously said TikTok would be banned from Sept. 15).

In turn, Microsoft has pledged to add more security and protections to the app, ensuring that all private data of Americans be transferred to the U.S. and deleted from servers outside the country. The deal would involve Microsoft buying TikTok in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The crackdown has split many in the industry, with some advocating a "whatever it takes" approach in the "technology war," while others decry the betrayal of values like free speech and capitalism.

Remember, services like Google Search, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat are all banned in China, while the U.S. has introduced recent measures to eliminate Chinese IP and trade secret theft.

As of April, TikTok had been downloaded more than 2B times globally across Apple's App Store and Google Play, according to data from Sensor Tower.