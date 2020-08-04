DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) slumps 30% premarket in reaction to its announcement that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its BLA for investigational Viaskin Peanut (DBV712), a non-invasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergies in children ages 4 to 11 years.

The CRL cites that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form. The Agency has identified concerns regarding the impact of patch-site adhesion on efficacy and indicated the need for patch modifications, and subsequently a new human factor study.

The Company was also notified that supplementary clinical data would be needed to support the modified patch and a request for additional Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls data was made. The Agency did not raise any safety concerns related to Viaskin Peanut.

