Following in the footsteps of rival Royal Dutch Shell, which slashed its dividend earlier this quarter for first time since WWII, BP's (NYSE:BP) halved its dividend overnight to 5.25 cents per share after reporting a record $6.7B loss.

The figure included $9.2B in impairments across the group, largely due to BP's revised forecast for oil and gas prices over the next three decades, and $1.7B of exploration writeoffs.

Analysts are still scratching their heads, with the stock is up 8.2% premarket, though some traders are attributing the big move to business segments that are getting overshadowed.

BP said it had "an exceptionally strong contribution" from trading (more than $1B for the quarter) and launched a new green strategy. It pledged to increase low-carbon spending to $5B a year by 2030 and boost renewable power generation to 50 gigawatts while shrinking oil and gas output by 40% compared with 2019.

