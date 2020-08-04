Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) units sales down 1.7% to 52,479, the highest July retail-only total in company history.

YTD Kia sales squeezed 11.8% to 315,816 units.

"In the middle of the pandemic Kia posted the largest year-over-year retail-only volume increase in the industry as demand for our six utility vehicles continues to grow," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia's momentum has allowed us to gain share and we are confident that the all-new K5 and Telluride Nightfall Edition, combined with several new product launches scheduled for the coming months, will continue the brand's upward trajectory."