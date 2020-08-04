Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has priced $500M of 4.625% notes due 2025 and $750M of 4.875% notes due 2027 in an underwritten public offering.

Net proceeds will be used to purchase a portion of company’s outstanding senior indebtedness, to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its senior revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes.

Net proceeds are expected to be ~$1.237B. Closing date is August 17, 2020.

"Investors need to keep a watch on leverage, but so long as business returns to normal, the firm should be an attractive, long-term play", wrote Daniel Jones on Seeking Alpha.