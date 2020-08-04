Disney (NYSE:DIS) will lead the earnings charge after the market close today, with results also expected from Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat and Nikola.

While the House of Mouse has opened theme parks in Asia, France and Florida, and inked a deal with the NBA to resume the season at its facilities, the company is not out of the woods yet.

It has had to contend with shuttered cruise lines, disrupted production schedules, slashed advertising budgets and indefinitely delayed major theatrical releases.

Disney+ promises to be a rare bright spot, but from a revenue perspective, the streaming service is still only a small piece of the sprawling media empire.

Disney earnings preview: The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.64 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.48B (-38.3% Y/Y).