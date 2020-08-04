Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) reports fiscal Q1 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Q1 highlights: Total revenue grew 16% y/y to $115.2M.

Adj. gross margin was 77%, compared to 76% in last year's quarter.

Net income was $3.1M, compared to net loss of $4.0M year-ago.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.3%, up from 13.6% last year.

Added 600 net new customers. Total customers 38,600 globally.

MIME sees Q2 revenues between $120.8-$121.8M vs. a consensus of $116.18M and adj. EBITDA between $26.8-$27.8M.

For FY21, sees revenues in the range of $488.1-493.1M vs. $479.85M consensus and adj. EBITDA between $97.3-$99.3M.

