Despite being flush with cash, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) has become the latest high-rated corporation to tap debt markets (until the new fundraising, it had just $4B of debt outstanding).

In fact, the tech giant locked in some of the lowest borrowing costs ever for a U.S. company, completing a $10B sale of bonds across six maturities ranging from five to 40 years. Alphabet also earmarked $5.75B of the debt for so-called ESG projects.

Having initially focused on shoring up their balance sheets to endure the current economic downturn, companies are now beginning to opportunistically refinance debt, or even bring forward scheduled bond issuance due to the low cost of borrowing, FT reports.

"The market is still open, there is demand for investment-grade credit and financing costs are super cheap. So, why not?" said Monica Erickson, head of the investment-grade corporate team at DoubleLine Capital in Los Angeles.