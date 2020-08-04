Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) jumps 16% premarket after signing agreements with four contract research organizations (CROs): FHI Clinical, STC Biologics, Sciarra Labs and ITR Laboratories Canada to expedite clinical development of TZLS-501, a novel fully human anti-interleukin-6 receptor (anti-IL6R) monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Company intends to initiate the clinical study in Q1 2021.

In a trial with FHI Clinical, TZLS-501 will be delivered as an aerosol directly to the lungs using a hand-held nebulizer.

GMP manufacturing of TZLS-501 is ongoing with STC Biologics.

Tiziana holds a worldwide exclusive license for TZLS-501 (a.k.a NI-1201) from Bristol Myers Squibb.