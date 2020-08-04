Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) to acquire CREMO, a premier men's grooming company in the U.S., in an all-cash transaction of $235M.

The acquisition will complement Edgewell's portfolio of insurgent brands such as Jack Black and Bulldog, by uniquely serving specific consumer profiles, and therefore increasing company's penetration in the most attractive growth categories within men's grooming.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 1Q21.

Press release

Previously: Edgewell EPS misses by $0.17, misses on revenue (Aug. 4)