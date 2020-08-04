Futures dip after tech-powered rally

Equities began August on the front foot as a basket of positive news sent the major stock averages higher, with the Nasdaq Composite notching its 29th record close of the year after topping 11,000.

Big Tech dealmaking, an Eli Lilly antibody trial and strong manufacturing data lifted markets, though U.S. futures fell 0.3% overnight, giving back some of the big gains.

Democratic leaders and White House officials are still at odds over a new coronavirus aid package. While the two sides have agreed on another round of stimulus checks, they remain deadlocked on whether to cut a $600-a-week federal jobless supplement.

Shares of BP are, meanwhile, up 7.7% premarket after the British oil-and-gas producer slashed its quarterly dividend for the first time in a decade and launched a new green strategy.

On the earnings calendar today, Disney, Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat and Nikola are all set to report.