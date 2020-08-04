Nano cap Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) rockets 190% premarket on increased volume in reaction to new preclinical data on lead candidate ATH434, an orally available small molecule brain penetrant inhibitor of α-synuclein aggregation being developed for a Parkinsonian disorder called multiple system atrophy (MSA).

In an animal model, ATH434 reduced α-synuclein pathology which is implicated in Parkinson's disease, and MSA, a rare degenerative neurological disorder affecting the body's involuntary functions like blood pressure, breathing and bladder and motor control.

In addition, results from a Phase 1 study showed a favorable safety profile related to ATH434's effect on the heart's QT interval (its electrical system). The candidate was generally well-tolerated, with an adverse event profile similar to placebo in healthy adult volunteers.

Development is ongoing.