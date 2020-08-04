Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) reports narrower than estimated Q2 loss, as it delivered cost benefits of ~$11M during the quarter, including $7M from COVID-19 initiatives and $4M from 2019 Business Improvement Program

The company says TiO 2 sales volumes declined by 16% sequentially, in-line with expectations, primarily due to the effects of COVID-19; though average TiO 2 selling price remained stable compared to the prior year period and Q1 of 2020

Q2 adjusted EBITDA fell 39% Y/Y to $31M, but came in well ahead of $26.1M consensus.

For 2020, expects total capital expenditures to be ~$60M.